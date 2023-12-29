Jeremy Renner reveals he’s returning to acting after snowplough accident

Jeremy Renner opens up about his return to acting after snowplough accident

Jeremy Renner has recently spilled he’s going to return to acting after his snowplough accident nearly a year ago.



Re-sharing a post from Mayor of Kingdom co-star Emma Laird to his Instagram Story, Renner revealed that he would be back to work next week on season three of his Paramount+ series.

In the picture, Renner could be seen with Laird, filming one of the scenes from the upcoming series.

In it, she wrote, “Back with my favourite guy next week @jeremyrenner.”

Renner added in the caption, “It's happening.”

According to the official synopsis via DigitalSpy, the show revolves around the McLusky family in the fictional Kingstown in Michigan, with Renner playing the role of Mike McLusky and Laird depicting Iris.

Earlier this year, the actor suffered severe injuries, including major trauma, 30 broken bones and blood loss after the accident.

Later, Renner opened up that he was “writing down notes in [his] phone” while in hospital and wrote his “last words to [his] family,” thinking that he wouldn't survive.

While talking about his recovery, the actor added, “I've lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience, but I've been refuelled and refilled with love and titanium.”

Meanwhile, Mayor of Kingstown will stream on Paramount+ in the US and the UK.