‘Parasite’ star Lee Sun-Kyun’s true cause of death revealed after alleged suicide

Lee Sun-Kyun was found dead in his car after leaving what appeared to be a suicide note on Dec 27

Lee Sun-Kyun’s exact cause of death has been revealed.

Two days after the Parasite star was passed away after leaving what appeared to be a suicide note, the exact manner in which he allegedly took his life has now been revealed.

Radar Online reported that Sun-Kyun may have died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

On December 27, Wednesday, police discovered the South Korean actor’s body in a car near Waryong Park in central Seoul at around 10:30 am.

Authorities were first alerted when Sun-Kyun’s manager couldn’t get a hold on him and rushed to his house, only to find his car missing and the concerning note found by his wife.

When police arrived to the scene, they found evidence of lit charcoal briquettes inside his car where he had locked himself.

Notably, charcoal briquettes are often used for fuel and kindling to start a fire, hence leaving police to believe that he took his own life.

However, details surrounding the award-winning actor’s death remain perplexing, as his family requested that no autopsy be conducted.

Sun-Kyun was under a publicised investigation for allegedly using illegal drugs despite South Korea’s stringent drug laws. He was subjected to severe public scrutiny and even had to withdraw from many projects he was working on.

