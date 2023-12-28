Tom Brady, Irina Shayk ‘never broke up’ amid reports of rekindled romance

File Footage

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk romance never ‘fizzled out’ amid reports of split.

The two were spotted spending time together merely one month after reports of their breakup emerged. Insiders

Although, while they weren’t spotted in many outings, insiders revealed that they never broke up in the first place.

Following the Miami outing in early December, in which the retired quarterback, 46, was seen picking up the Russian model, 38, in his car, a source told Life & Style that they “never technically broke up.”

“They both simply got busy, with raising kids and working.”

Brady shares two kids, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen and son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Meanwhile, Shayk is mom to six-year-old daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, with ex Brady Cooper.

Per a source quoted by Entertainment Tonight in August, the two are “enjoying their relationship” and it’s “not super serious yet.” but the former NFL player is “attracted” to the Russian model, who is “very into him.”

Later, a source told Page Six that Brady has been “dating around” following his divorce Gisele Bündchen last year amid new fling with Shayk.

Moreover, “Irina totally understands” and that she is also “having fun,” a source told Life & Style.

While neither Brady nor Shayk publicly confirmed their relationship, they were first linked in July 2023 after attending billionaire art heir Joe Nahmad’s wedding to model Madison Headrick in Sardinia, Italy.

