Tom Brady moves on to new romance after Irina Shayk fling?

Tom Brady may have his eye on another woman following his romance with Irina Shayk.

After the former NFL player reunited with the Russian model over the weekend, he was later spotted hanging out with Leonardo DiCaprio and a bunch of his model friends at billionaire entrepreneur Wayne Boich’s party.

However, sources told Page Six that that Brady was fixated on one particular blond. The insiders saw Brady sat with the twenty-something lady, and her gal pal, in an outdoor area.

“Girls were going over to talk to Tom,” the insider told the outlet. “There were a lot of women chatting him up, and vying for his attention, but he seemed most focused on her.”

The outing comes after Brady reunited with Shayk two months after reports suggesting that they have gone their separate ways.

Last weekend, Brady, 46, appeared to pick up Shayk, 37, in his car and the model hopped into the passenger seat before covering her face with a black hoodie.

Previously, a source told Page Six that Brady has been “dating around” following his divorce with wife Gisele Bündchen last year.

While neither Brady nor Shayk publicly confirmed their relationship, they were first linked in July 2023 after attending billionaire art heir Joe Nahmad’s wedding to model Madison Headrick in Sardinia, Italy.