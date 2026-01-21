Nicola Peltz is 'the issue' in Beckham drama, ex stylist claims

Nicola Peltz has been called a "not nice" person by her ex stylist, as he believes "she's the issue."

Following Brooklyn Beckham's bombshell claims he posted on his Instagram on Monday amid the longstanding feud with his family, the heiress' former stylist, Justin Anderson, dipped his toes in the Beckham feud.

Brooklyn claimed in his six-page statement that his family "consistently disrespected" his wife Nicola.

But Nicola's ex stylist, who called her "the worst of the worst" in 2019 after a fight with the actress who claimed Justin "burnt her hair off," has something contrary to say in the ongoing tensions.

He said that seeing Brooklyn's public attack on his parents, Victoria and David Beckham, was "sad," prompting him to ask the 26-year-old influencer, "You can't take that back, the whole world is watching. Why do it?"

He continued to say on his social media, "I know why I think it was done. It seems like someone is putting him up to it and being like 'you better publicly say something and make them look bad because I don't want to be the evil one.'"

While backing up his older remarks about Nicola, he called her "not" a “nice" person.

"I can say with my full chest, not good energy," he noted. "Based on how many wedding planners she went through I think she's the issue."

Looking back at his work dynamic with Nicola, Justin revealed that when he got to know she was going to marry Brooklyn, he reacted at the time, "I'm like 'oh gosh this is not going to be good for that family. Spooky energy."

"I don't even feel bad saying that. When someone is not nice it always comes out. You can't hide that," the hairstylist added.