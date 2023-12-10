Tom Brady and Irina Shayk romance ‘not yet fizzled out’

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk may still have some fire left for each other as they reconnect less than two months after their relationship “fizzled out.”

In photos obtained by TMZ, the pair was spotted preparing for a night out in Miami, Florida, on Friday.

Brady, 46, appeared to pick up Shayk, 37, in his car and the model hopped into the passenger seat before covering her face with a black hoodie.

While neither Brady nor Shayk publicly confirmed their relationship, they were first linked in July 2023 after attending billionaire art heir Joe Nahmad’s wedding to model Madison Headrick in Sardinia, Italy.

Read More: Tom Brady, Irina Shayk getting back together after Art Basel Miami?

Later that month, photos emerged of the two flirting in the former NFL athlete’s car before heading to his Los Angeles home for the weekend.

The pair was then spotted a few more times before, Us Weekly reported in October that they have “split” as “things between them fizzled out and they went their separate ways.”

The Russian model marked Brady’s first known relationship since he divorced Gisele Bündchen in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage.