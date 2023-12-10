Tom Brady, Irina Shayk getting back together after Art Basel Miami?

Irina Shayk and Tom Brady getting back together

Irina Shayk was spotted getting picked up by Tom Brady from her hotel in Miami during Art Basel.



The supermodel was seen in the pictures getting into Brady's car on Friday night. She was dressed in low-cut trousers and a white cropped tank top.

Regarding the former NFL player, Brady dressed for their evening together in a blue polo shirt and baseball cap.

Brady and Shayk were sighted at Leonardo DiCaprio's illustrious Art Basel party the previous evening.

The two, nevertheless, appeared to maintain their distance and maintain their cool.

According to an exclusive source who spoke with Page Six at the time, the two did not "go together" to the party even though they were "in attendance."

“Brady was at the party briefly and he said hi to her, but he also said hi to a lot of other people,” the source reported.

Following his divorce from Giselle Bündchen in October 2022, Brady, 46, has been "dating around" and keeping his options open, the person continued.

Shayk and Brady's brief affair ended in October, but InTouch claimed in November that they were "back on." However, their renewed romance hasn't been verified.

As previously noted, there were dating rumours about the former quarterback and the Russian model in May when a source informed Page Six that she was crushing on Brady at Joe Nahmad's wedding to Madison Headrick.