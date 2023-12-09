Tom Brady, Irina Shayk reunite at Leonardo DiCaprio’s private party

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk reunion at Leonardo DiCaprio's party attracts attention

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk raised eyebrows attending the same party.



Page Six reported that the pair was spotted at Leonardo DiCaprio's extremely private party during Art Basel Miami.

Brady and Shayk "were present" at DiCaprio's celebrity-filled Re:A source confirmed from a wild event on Thursday night at the immersive art gallery Superblue.

But a sharp-eyed insider informs us that they didn't "go together."

“Brady was at the party briefly and he said hi to her, but he also said hi to a lot of other people,” the source says.

Brady is reportedly "dating around" and keeping his options open.

Cat Power and Perry Farrell had a performance at the VIP féte, while Sean Penn and Robert De Niro were also in attendance.

Simon de Pury held an auction that evening, and rumour has it that DiCaprio placed a sizable bid. A trio of unique electric cars created by Armani, Kartell, and Bvlgari were among the auction goods.

The Russian beauty,37, and the former NFL player,46, were originally connected romantically in May when Page Six was informed by sources that she was smitten with the athlete at Joe Nahmad's wedding to Madison Headrick.