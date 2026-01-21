ASAP Rocky recalls 'embarrassing' first meeting with Rihanna

ASAP Rocky took a stroll back in memory lane when his eyes first caught Rihanna, who is now the mother of his three kids.

During the Monday episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 37-year-old rapper recalled his first meeting with the Diamonds hitmakers, which took place at a New York City nightclub.

However, the situation at the time was rather "embarrassing" as he was pushed back by bouncers and hysterically said Rihanna did not do anything to help him.

"It was crazy. We met outside of a nightclub, ironically, here in New York. I wasn't famous at the time. She was obviously Rihanna," he told Jimmy.

Rocky went on to say, "And I couldn't get in. The bouncers didn't want to let me in, and I was with my friend, the late great Virgil Abloh, and Matthew Williams,' he went on.

"You know, we kind of was getting into it with the bouncers and she, kind of, came out and we locked eyes right away," he recalled. "And I was just, like, in a a daze. And, you know, I was a little embarrassed that she caught me, like, you know, bickering with the guard and stuff like that."

This prompted Jimmy to ask Rocky, "Did she help you get in?"

He quickly replied, "No."

For those unversed, Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, has been dating Rihanna since 2020.

The pair recently welcomed their third child, their first daughter, named Rocki Irish Mayers, back in September.

Rihanna and Rocky are also parents to sons RZA, three, and Riot, two.