Know what Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker gifted Rocky this Christmas

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Christmas gift to baby boy Rocky Thirteen Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker gifted not one but a tent full of presents to their baby boy Rocky Thirteen this Christmas.



On December 25, Travis Barker shared a picture of a white play tent packed with toys and topped with Rocky's Santa hat, indicating that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had showered their baby boy with amazing presents.

The couple gave him stuffed animals of cows, sloths, and dinosaurs in addition to a Mickey Mouse-themed toy, the Melissa & Doug Disney Snacks & Popcorn Wooden Pretend Play Food Counter, as a tribute to their love of Disneyland.

For Rocky, that wasn't all under the tree. The Blink-182 drummer and star of The Kardashians disclosed that he recently acquired a Manhattan Toy musical llama, a learning toy designed to assist young children with motor skill exercises.

Travis Barker/Instagram

Travis also gifted twin black Mercedes-Benz G-Wagons valued at around $150,000 to his son Landon Barker, 20, and daughter Alabama Barker, 18.

Alabama, who he shares with his ex-girlfriend Shanna Moakler, also got a pink Chanel wallet from Kris Jenner on December 24 in celebration of her 18th birthday, in addition to her first Birkin bag on Christmas morning.

"Happy Birthday my beautiful daughter," Travis wrote on Instagram at the time. "I can't believe my baby is 18 and all grown up. Being your Dad is the biggest joy in the world."

"May you be surrounded by love and all your favorite things today and forever!" he added. "I'm so proud of you and I love you so much."



