Princess Beatrice, Eugenie ‘playing it safe’ to secure future in royal family

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie appear to be playing it safe to secure their future in the royal family and their rift with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.



The daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson appeared for the traditional Christmas Day walk to the Church of St Mary Magdalene with the royal family on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

Beatrice and Eugenie, who are known for their good friendship with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were accompanied by their husbands on the festive occasion.

Similar to their future Queen, Kate Middleton, the two sisters sent out a message with their attire amid speculation of their working royal status.

“Beatrice and Eugenie showed a message of solidarity on Christmas,” Sustainable Fashion Consultant Jennifer Von Walderdorff told GB News.

“It is clear they have stayed on good terms with their cousins and see no reason to put that in jeopardy. Therefore, the sisters played it neutral this year,” she said of their outfits.

Beatrice wore a Maje Paris recycled wool-blend belted Overcoat in Navy, paired with thigh-high black suede Boots from the same brand.

Meanwhile, Eugenie donned By Malene Birger long wool coat in black which she paired LK Bennett Sumner black suede boots.

The appearance comes after reports that King Charles is reportedly having “emergency meetings” to handle growing number of royal engagements.

An insider told OK! Magazine that in suggestion of having “younger blood to reach the younger generation” the only candidates available are Beatrice and Eugenie.