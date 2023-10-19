King Charles may be required to give a promotion to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie as the Royal Family has to deal with a pressing problem they are facing.

Since his ascension, the King has made an effort to ‘slim down’ the monarchy to alleviate the crown over its financial burden. This meant that many of the privileges were limited to working royals.

However, apart from Prince William and Kate Middleton, there aren’t any working royals under the ages of 70. Now, an insider cited by OK! revealed that the two daughters of the disgraced Prince Andrew will be considered to take on a number of engagements for the Royal Family.

The source shared that next year Beatrice and Eugenie would fill in as the Royal Family embarks on a two-year tour of the Commonwealth. While they are non-working royals, they have carried out some royal engagements from time-to-time.

King Charles having ‘emergency meetings’ for Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie’s future

“Emergency meetings have been held to come up with a solution to fulfil the growing number of royal engagements both here in the UK and abroad,” the source said. “There needs to be some younger blood to reach the younger generation and the only candidates available are Beatrice and Eugenie.”

Beatrice and Eugenie have not been able to rise through the ranks of the Royal Family due to the past of their parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. Whether they will be promoted to new ranks is still uncertain.

“It will be a case of increasing those responsibilities as opposed to making them into full-time working royals,” the source added.