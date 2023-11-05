Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie may never serve royal family over grim truth

The daughters of the Duke and Duchess of York have not been representing the royal family

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie will reportedly not have any future in the royal family after a royal expert suggested that the two sisters would stir up controversy.

According to royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, while speaking to Express, the royals' ties to their father Prince Andrew would bring issue to King Charles owing to the disgraced Duke of York’s past.

Despite the monarch’s plans to incorporate more young blood, Fitzwilliams said that it was unlikely that Eugenie and Beatrice would be representing the royal family.

"Normally, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, who carry out some charitable duties, would have been ideal to step in.

"However their official involvement, owing to their father’s disgrace, would be highly controversial."

For the unversed, Prince Andrew was accused of sexual abuse by Virginia Giuffre and upon investigation it emerged that the royal had ties with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Following the public scrutiny that emerged after this, the Duke of York was stripped of all of his royal and military affiliations and has been quietly living his life.