Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson recreates ICONIC meme for Christmas

Dwayne Johnson recreate 90's look for christmas

Dwayne Johnson made this Christmas special for his fans.



To give his followers a little holiday cheer, The Rock recreated a famous meme of himself on Instagram during the Christmas season.

The 51-year-old's iconic 1994 snapshot of himself in a cutting-edge situation fit for Zoolander has gone viral time and time again.

Wearing a shiny chain necklace and a sleek black turtleneck, he is seen posing with his thumb tucked into the fanny pack that is fastened around his middle.

Known as '#BuffLesbian' on Instagram, Dwayne has repeatedly pulled off the appearance over the years, even copying it for Saturday Night Live.

And the wrestler-turned-movie star gave his 395 million followers a second look at him wearing the attire on Monday in honour of Christmas Day.

Walking passed his beautifully adorned tree, Dwayne performed a rendition of The Christmas Song in parody, showcasing his smooth vocals.

“Chestnuts roasting on an open fire, 90s Rock nipping at your nose,” he sang. “I’m walking down the hall looking cool as f***, Just take one look at my amazing clothes.”

The Rock continued, “Everybody knows a turkey and some camel toe – I mean, mistletoe - helps to make the season bright. Although it’s been said many times many ways, Merry Christmas to you.”

“Merry Christmas, from your keepin’ it 100 friend. 90’s Rock,” he captioned, adding a hashtag about his bag, “#TappinFannys.”



