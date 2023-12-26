Will Smith gains 30 pounds after rocky year

Will Smith gains weight after Jada Pinkett Smith's shocking revelation

Will Smith has reportedly gained 30 pounds he lost after the Oscars’ infamous slap and Jada Pinkett Smith shocking revelations about their marriage.



A source spilled to the National Enquirer, “Will started out this year vowing to get into tip-top shape, but he soon fell off the wagon.”

“Jada’s confession that they'd been separated for years tipped him way over the edge. He’s taking it out in the kitchen by eating everything in sight,” explained an insider.

Source told the outlet, “Late-night snacks and lack of discipline are hitting him hard in all the wrong areas.”

“His belly protrudes, he's jowly and his muscles are turning to fat,” stated an insider.

The source added, “Will’s always been an emotional eater. It’s one of the only comforts he’s got.”

According to a report published by RadarOnline.com, the King Richard star sought comfort in his favourite foods.

Health experts suggested excessive weight gain could be a catalyst to terrible health.

“When you gain weight rapidly, you fill your liver with fat, dramatically increasing risk of diabetes,” warned experts.

Interestingly, Will was trolled after the release of his partner Jada’s memoir, Worthy, released in mid-October.

Meanwhile, Will and several other A-list celebrities faced backlash for attending a film festival in Saudi Arabia in early December.