'Bridgerton' season 3 photos hint at passion, plot twists, plenty of tiaras

Lady Whistledown has delivered her Christmas present early, and Bridgerton fans are unwrapping it with glee! On Monday, the beloved Netflix series surprised viewers with a delightful batch of first-look photos for season 3, dropping just enough hints to keep tongues wagging and hearts aflutter.



Set against the sumptuous backdrop of Regency-era London, the photos give a tantalizing glimpse into the upcoming season's romantic entanglements. Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), finally shedding her wallflower persona, takes centre stage with a confident gaze and a dazzling ruby dress. Her longing glances exchanged with Colin Bridgerton's (Luke Newton) promise to finally ignite the long-simmering passion hinted at in previous seasons.

But Bridgerton wouldn't be Bridgerton without additional storylines to keep viewers guessing. Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) appears broodingly handsome, hinting at new complexities in his married life. Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie) continues her quest for intellectual freedom, while her sister, Hyacinth Bridgerton (Florence Hunt), looks ready to stir up her own mischievous brand of trouble.

Naturally, the photos wouldn't be complete without the signature Bridgerton grandeur. We see opulent ballrooms adorned with festive Christmas decorations, extravagant gowns fit for royalty, and enough glittering tiaras to light up the night.

Season 3, scheduled to debut in two parts, promises to follow the order of Julia Quinn's novels, focusing on Penelope and Colin's long-awaited love story. But even with the focus shifted, viewers can expect the same witty dialogue, swoon-worthy romances, and dramatic twists that have made Bridgerton a global phenomenon.

With Christmas cheer still tingling in the air, Bridgerton's season 3 sneak peek has already ignited anticipation for the new episodes.