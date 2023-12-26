Enrique Iglesias faces online backlash over hoarse singing voice

Enrique Iglesias faces criticism over his singing voice

Enrique Iglesias has recently sparked controversy over his painful singing voice at one of his sold-out tours with fellow Latin stars Pitbull and Ricky Martin.



A source told the National Enquirer that the crowd booed Enrique after his performance.

“Years of performing have blown out his vocal cords,” said an insider.

The source mentioned, “He either needs surgery or a long rest — or he should retire!”

“Enrique knows he has a problem. He just can't seem to find the notes any longer — and when this tour wraps next March, he plans to sit down with doctors and vocal coaches to see if he can get his mojo back!” revealed an insider.

The source added that the singer had performed almost 1,000 concerts in his career and “it seems he's just blown out his voice”.

Enrique’s voice was compared to Mickey Mouse at a time when his famous father, the To All The Girls I've Loved Before singer Julio Iglesias, was still enjoying success in the industry with his vocal charms at 80-year-old.

“Julio's voice has aged like fine wine. Enrique's voice is ageing like milk left on the counter for a week!” shared an insider.

Enrique reportedly proved to be the weakest link on the trio’s tour, however, fans did attend his shows and searched for “what happened to Enrique Iglesias”.