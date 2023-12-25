Molly-Mae and Tommy's festive family moments on Christmas Eve despite relationship drama

The engaged couple cuddled their 12-month-old Bambi in the sweet snap

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury presented a united front on Sunday, celebrating their daughter Bambi's first Christmas Eve.

Love Island star Molly, 24, shared an Instagram photo of her kissing her boxer fiancé, 24, as they relaxed on the sofa in matching plaid pajamas.

The engaged couple cuddled their 12-month-old Bambi in the sweet snap, drawing comparisons to last Christmas Eve's photograph when Molly was heavily pregnant with their daughter.

The caption read '365 days later,' accompanied by another image of the trio on her Stories.

This united front follows concerns raised among fans after Tommy's recent nights out in Dubai.

Molly-Mae, reportedly 'mortified' by his partying behavior, was seen both with and without her £600,000 engagement ring on multiple occasions.

Molly-Mae acknowledged that 'things aren't always going to be perfect' on her YouTube account and assured fans that she'll be back soon on her social media, addressing the ongoing speculation.

Earlier, Molly-Mae became emotional, acknowledging that she's 'been going through it' as she was spotted without her engagement ring several times. Tommy returned to Cheshire after his trip to the UAE capital for the Grand Prix, sparking rumors of relationship trouble.

Videos of the boxer on nights out with Chris Brown and Molly's appearances without her engagement ring fueled speculation. Molly reportedly expressed her concerns to Tommy, emphasizing that she 'doesn't like it when Tommy parties too hard.'