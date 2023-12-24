Paris Hilton prefers not getting spotted on Christmas shopping spree

Paris Hilton dons black wig while shopping for Christmas

Paris Hilton got out in disguise to do Christmas shopping.



The reality actress was spotted hiding away on the opulent Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills on Thursday. She was shopping ahead of her first holiday season as a mother of two, and she was wearing a long, black wig to hide her identity.

She wore a grey zip-up and a matching cap with her casual outfit of bootcut jeans with a dark wash.

With her husband Carter Reum, 42, at her side, Hilton relished their shopping excursion. Carter Reum carried a sizable Gucci purse.

He also wore trainers, a black T-shirt and dark pants as part of an understated ensemble.

He played a practical joke on the photographers, making it look like he was recording them with his phone while they took their own photos.

The 42-year-old Carter and the Simple Life" actress welcomed a daughter named London into their family in November, marking their second child together.

Phoenix, their son, was born in January and is their first child.

Because Hilton still suffers from PTSD from her time as a teenager attending the contentious and reputedly violent Provo Canyon School for wayward youths, they decided to use a surrogate to carry both of their children.