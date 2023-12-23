Lizzo reflects on her difficult journey following sexual harassment allegations

Lizzo revealed the hardest lessons she has learned in her year-end post on social media.
Taking to Instagram, the singer dropped a carousel of images featuring her mirror selfie and a few thought-provoking quotes, highlighting her struggles following sexual harassment allegations by her former employees.
The Good As Hell rapper shared, "Hardest pill I swallow this year was learning that no matter how good you could be to someone, no matter how much you love them, they can & they will turn their back on you and there's absolutely nothing you can do but suck it up & keep moving forward."
The other photos included the singer's sketch and a sunset with "everything is temporary" written on it.
Earlier, in August, the musician's former employees filed a lawsuit against her, accusing her of sexual, religious, and racial harassment, disability discrimination and creating a hostile working environment.
However, the infamously body-positive singer has vehemently denied these "false accusations."
Later, it was reported by Page Six that the artist and her legal team got signed declarations from 18 of her staffers that refute the claims made by three of her ex-dancers in a sexual harassment lawsuit.
