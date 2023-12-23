Taylor Swift appears lost in thought after ‘talks’ with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift appears to be working on new music while her romance with Travis Kelce takes flight

Taylor Swift stepped out from the recording studio late at night after she had been having “deep conversations” about the future with boyfriend Travis Kelce.

The 12-time Grammy winner, 34, was seen coming out of a late-night session at Electric Lady Studios in New York City on Thursday, December 21.

The singer appeared to have a thoughtful expression, dressed in a chic in a black, pleated skirt and wearing Grizzly Bomber jacket from pal Gigi Hadid’s brand paired with sheer tights and Prada loafers.

Read More: Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's big plans for 2024

The outing comes amid reports that the Lavender Haze singer and the NFL athlete are having talks about their future together.

An insider told Us Weekly that while they have “only been dating for a few months,” but “they’ve had plenty of really deep conversations.

The couple’s relationship is “off the charts,” the insider said, noting that Swift “feels so different” in this relationship, which is why she has no qualms about making it so public.

When Swift and Kelce “can’t physically be together, they are constantly texting, calling, and FaceTiming.”

However, they are “taking things day by day because his schedule is dependent on the season, but the plan is always to see each other as much as they can.”