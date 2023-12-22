Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's big plans for 2024

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are capping off the year in each other’s arms.
Speaking to Us Weekly, an insider dished on the depth of couple’s feelings toward each other, noting they have been having 'deep conversations' about their future together.
Swift and Kelce first sparked romance rumors after the former accepted the athlete’s invitation to watch him play against Chicago Bears in September.
The Grammy winner later confirmed that the duo had been linked for a few months prior to their public appearance.
“We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other,” Swift shared during her TIME Magazine profile earlier this month.
Since then, the loved-up pair has continued to make headlines, and rumor has it, a certain ring might also come into the picture very soon.
“Taylor and Travis make each other so happy so their families and friends are very supportive of their relationship," the source spilled to the outlet.
They insisted that despite their respective packed schedules, Swift and Kelce try to focus on making “as much time for each other as possible.”
