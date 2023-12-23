Cardi B, Offset hit with multi-million dollar lawsuit amid marriage upheaval

Cardi B & Offset SUED for unpaid rent and "significant" damage

Cardi B and Offset have invited some legal trouble their way in the wake of their shocking split.



The estranged couple has been sued by owner of their Beverly Hills House for not paying the rent and allegedly destroying the property.

According to documents obtained by TMZ on Friday, Dec. 24, the parents of two have been asked to pay a staggering amount of $85k in estimated cost required to repair the damage.

Among the alleged damaged property is broken furniture, burn marks on tables and cabinets and scars on the place's tile flooring.

Cardi and Offset also failed to provide a notice before leaving the house in October.

The owners also claimed that they have tried to resolve the issue in a couple of sit-downs with the Bodak Yellow rapper and the Blame It On Set hitmaker.

However, they admit that it was “unfruitful.”



The latest battle comes after the WAP rapper confirmed her split from husband of six years earlier this month.

Cardi initially insinuated marriage trouble by posting cryptic messages on her Instagram Stories.

She later appeared for a live session, where she declared, "Career-wise and financially and personal life, I know where I wanna be at next year.

"You know what I'm saying? You gotta rid of dead weight, and when it comes to dead weight," she highlighted in the clip.