Kourtney Kardashian shares first glimpse at baby Rocky with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker share Rocky pictures

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker shared first lowkey picture with their newborn baby son, Rocky Thirteen Barker.



On December 22, the couple uploaded a carousel of pictures to Instagram, which featured them holding their baby. Kourtney was seen in one picture curled up on Travis' lap while he held Rocky. The three of them twinned in black everything.

The founder of Poosh was also seen in one photo nursing her son, and the drummer for Blink-182 was seen kissing him.

Rocky's birth certificate, which E! News was able to secure, states that he was born on November 1 at exactly midnight at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles.

The newest member of the couple's blended family is their newborn son. Kourtney, 44, and her ex-partner Scott Disick have children Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, while Travis, 48, is the father of Landon, 19, Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24, with her ex-partner Shanna Moakler.

The founder of Lemme revealed her pregnancy in June while standing in the crowd at a Blink-182 show in Los Angeles and holding up a placard that said, "Travis I'm Pregnant." The unusual statement served as a clever imitation of his band's "All The Small Things" music video from 1999.

The Kardashians star provided details on her pregnancy and her family's journey, including behind-the-scenes photos from their exciting baby shower and sex reveal.







