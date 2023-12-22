TJ Holmes hints at secret marriage with Amy Robach

TJ Holmes teases he and Amy Robach are secretly 'married'

TJ Holmes recently sparked fans reactions after claiming he and Amy Robach have secretly tied the knot.

The former Good Morning America star unveiled their relationship status during a Q&A session with listeners on Thursday episode of the pair’s eponymous podcast.

Holmes played coy when a fan asked them if they’d consider getting matching tattoos to epitomize their love and commitment to each other.

"How do you know we haven't already? We'll leave it at that," the television personality said, adding, "Getting a tattoo together. That's more of a commitment than marriage.”

Following a brief back and forth, TJ suggested, "Should we just tell everybody? We've got tattoos, we're married, and we live together," prompting a laugh from Amy.

Though Amy’s awkward laugh suggested it was just a joke, one cannot be too sure considering their ability to stay private about their lives.

TJ and Amy sparked a frenzy among fans and viewers of the ABC show after the Daily Mail uncovered the former co-hosts’ secret affair in November last year.

At the time, they were legally married to their respective spouses; Amy was married to her now ex-husband Andrew Shue, while TJ was with his now ex-wife Marilee Fiebig.

The television personalities released their podcast earlier this month to delve deep into the consistent buzz about their relationship.