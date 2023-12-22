Prince William, Princess Kate to introduce new Christmas traditions this year

Prince William, Princess Kate to introduce new rituals this Christmas

The senior members of the Royal Family are looking to make the most out of the upcoming holiday season, all while keeping late Queen Elizabeth II’s legacy alive.

The royals, including King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Princess Kate are set to host the extended family for an opulent dinner on Christmas Eve at their Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England.

In a slight change in the guest list, Camilla’s kids and grandkids have also been invited to relish the holiday spirit among royalty.

Speaking to Life&Style, a source spilled on how the King and the Waleses are trying to strive toward their aim to modernize monarchy while staying true to their long-standing traditions.

“Charles and William and Kate are trying to relax the rules a little as the royals enter a less stuffy era,” they shared.

“The goal is to make for a relaxing environment where everyone can unwind and be themselves,” said the insider, adding that the family is keen to mix and match old traditions with new ones.

“The royals will be honoring Her Majesty in a number of ways,” they insisted, “It brings them a great deal of pride, and serves as a coping mechanism as they continue to adapt to life without her.”