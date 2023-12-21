Prince William, Kate Middleton's absence from pictures at royal Christmas lunch sparks reactions

Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children were not pictured at family's Christmas lunch

Almost all members of the royal family came together at Windsor Castle for the traditional family Christmas lunch, which was hosted by King Charles III on Wednesday.



King Charles, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, Zara and Mike Tindall, Princess Eugenie, Prince Andrew, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and Lady Louise, Peter Phillips with his daughters Savannah and Isla were pictured while arriving or departing Windsor Castle where the lunch was held.

Others photographed on the day included Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, Princess Margaret’s daughter Lady Sarah Chatto, royal family friend Penny Knatchbull and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who is married to Princess Beatrice.



However, Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children were not seen or pictured, but that is likely to be because they live in Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor estate.



The Prince and Princess of Wales are regulars at the holiday event, along with their children. After being canceled in 2020 and 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the lunch was put on again last year.

Kate and William's absence from the photographs has sparked reactions from fans, with some speculating the couple missed the event as they did not want make Harry feel alone.



Dozens of royals attended the festive feast, but Prince Harry and Meghan and their son Archie and daughter Lilibet were reportedly not invited to join the royal at their traditional Christmas lunch.