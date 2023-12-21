 
Thursday December 21, 2023
Rihanna ‘batting’ for baby three months after second child with ASAP Rocky

Rihanna gave birth to her two sons with husband ASAP Rocky in the span of about two years

By Nola Miller
December 21, 2023
Rihanna recently launched her FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty collaboration
Rihanna wants a whole army of mini hers.

Though the 35-year-old pop icon just welcomed her second child with A$AP Rocky, also 35, months ago, she is already setting her sights on baby number three.

During the launch party for her FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty collaboration, E! News asked the multi-talented artist if there was anything she couldn’t do.

In her trademark witty demeanour, Rihanna quipped, “So far, have daughters,” playfully hinting at her plans for a third child.

Born Robyn Rihanna Fenty, the proud mom already shares two sons with her rapper husband – 1-year-old RZA and 4-month old Riot.

“I’m batting at 75 percent for boy next time, so we’ll just keep our fingers crossed,” she noted.

With an ever-growing family, the nine-time Grammy winner – who also owns multiple businesses – was asked if she planned on passing on her business empire to her kids.

“I mean, my kids gonna [sic] have to get a job someday, right?” she responded, leaving the door open for their involvement as she recognized that they may develop different interests.

“My kids might be like, ‘That’s a you thing, Mom, like, keep me – I don’t even want to be on camera,” she explained.

Rihanna’s words come just a few days after she professed that she loves watching A$AP being a doting father to her children.

“Wow! What a leader, what a great, patient, loving [dad],” she gushed to Access Hollywood.