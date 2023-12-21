Rihanna ‘batting’ for baby three months after second child with ASAP Rocky

Rihanna recently launched her FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty collaboration

Rihanna wants a whole army of mini hers.

Though the 35-year-old pop icon just welcomed her second child with A$AP Rocky, also 35, months ago, she is already setting her sights on baby number three.

During the launch party for her FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty collaboration, E! News asked the multi-talented artist if there was anything she couldn’t do.

In her trademark witty demeanour, Rihanna quipped, “So far, have daughters,” playfully hinting at her plans for a third child.

Born Robyn Rihanna Fenty, the proud mom already shares two sons with her rapper husband – 1-year-old RZA and 4-month old Riot.

“I’m batting at 75 percent for boy next time, so we’ll just keep our fingers crossed,” she noted.

With an ever-growing family, the nine-time Grammy winner – who also owns multiple businesses – was asked if she planned on passing on her business empire to her kids.

“I mean, my kids gonna [sic] have to get a job someday, right?” she responded, leaving the door open for their involvement as she recognized that they may develop different interests.

“My kids might be like, ‘That’s a you thing, Mom, like, keep me – I don’t even want to be on camera,” she explained.

Rihanna’s words come just a few days after she professed that she loves watching A$AP being a doting father to her children.

“Wow! What a leader, what a great, patient, loving [dad],” she gushed to Access Hollywood.