Ozzy Osbourne prioritises health amid medical complications

Following up with his followers, Ozzy Osbourne revealed that he is prioritising his health. The legendary musician disclosed that he works out daily, stating that it wears him out.



The seventy-four-year-old musician disclosed on the most recent episode of The Osbournes Podcast that he began practising tai chi in order to alleviate the symptoms of his Parkinson's disease.

One of his kids Kelly proudly stated, "Dad's been really working out in the gym," while 37-year-old Jack quipped, "Are you on the gains train to Swole-ville." He asked his father about the frequency of his workout and exercise routine.

The Crazy Train singer replied, "I have been working out every day. I am trying to get on my feet."

When he had previously disclosed that he was beginning Tai Chi on the family's October podcast episode, Ozzy had exclaimed, "Oh my God, this is the best news I have heard in so long."

Additionally, he claimed that Tai Chi is the best workout for Parkinson's and movement issues.

"It's the balance that helps him," Ozzy continued, stating that he was exploring all of his alternatives in an attempt to get back on his feet.