Robert Pattinson ‘quietly’ sells L.A. home amid Suki Waterhouse pregnancy

Robert Pattinson is planning to move up from his bachelor pad as he is expecting his first child with Suki Waterhouse.

The Twilight alum, 37, quietly sold off his long-time home in Los Angeles in an off-market deal, reported People Magazine. The buyer was represented by Chase Rogers of The Beverly Hills Estates and Robb Report was first to report on the sale.

The news comes amid speculations that the Batman actor may have popped the question to the Daisy Jones & the Six actress, 31.

In photos published by TMZ, Pattinson and the Good Looking singer were spotted shopping in London’s Chelsea district. During the outing, Waterhouse was seen sporting an exquisite ring, consisting of pink and white diamonds, on her left ring finger.

Read More: Suki Waterhouse fuels engagement rumours with Robert Pattinson

While the couple has not made a comment on it publicly, there were speculations that Pattinson has been planning to propose to his longtime girlfriend during Christmas.

“He’s telling pals he’s looking to propose over the holidays when they will be surrounded by family,” a source previously told Life & Style magazine.

“He’s been sure about Suki for quite some time, and the fact that she’s pregnant has just moved the clock forward on what he was planning to do in the near future.”

Read More: Suki Waterhouse confirms pregnancy rumours with Robert Pattinson

The model and singer has been dating the Batman actor for more than five years. They were first romantically linked in July 2018.