Suki Waterhouse confirms pregnancy rumours with Robert Pattinson

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson are going to be parents.

The model and singer took to the stage on Sunday at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico and confirmed the ongoing speculations about the couple expecting their first child together.

In a fan-captured video shared on social media, the Daisy Jones & the Six star is seen dressed in a glittery pink minidress, a feathery coat, fringe-trimmed boots and glitter tights.

“I thought I’d wear something sparkly to distract you from something else I’ve got going on,” she said while gesturing at her baby bump in the clip. “I’m not sure it’s working.”

The dress had visibly accentuated her growing stomach, which the singer had proceeded to flap open her coat to reveal.

The Good Looking singer, 31, and the Twilight alum, 37, have been dating for five years after they first sparked romance rumours in August 2018.

The couple had “known each other and been around each other for a long time,” an insider told Us Weekly at the time.

The pair marked their first red carpet debut in December 2022 as they attended a Dior show pre-fall 2023 menswear show in Egypt.