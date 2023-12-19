Suki Waterhouse fuels engagement rumours with Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse engaged?

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse have sparked engagement rumours with a new ring.



According to new photos released by TMZ, the Twilight alum and Daisy Jones, the actress of Six, who are expecting their first child together, appear to be engaged after dating for more than five years.

Suki, 31, seemed to allude to the rumours while she was shopping with Rob, 31, in London's Chelsea district, while sporting an exquisite ring made of pink and white diamonds.

Suki announced her pregnancy just over a month ago on November 19 while performing at the Corona Capital Music Festival in Mexico City.

"I decided to wear something particularly sparkly because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on," she anounced, referencing her baby bump.

"I'm not sure if it's working," she said.

Camila Morrone, who costarred with Suki in Daisy Jones, couldn't help but become excited about her friend's new chapter earlier this month.

"She really is one of my best friends, I adore her," she told E! News on Dec. 4.

"Same way she navigates through life with poise and elegance and Brit coolness, British epic-ness, she'll do it as a mother. She'll be amazing."