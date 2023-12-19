‘The Crown’ highlights major Prince Harry claim about the royal family

The Duke of Sussex was “not hugely prominent in this series”

Netflix’s series, The Crown, may not highlight Prince Harry in the plot of its story but it does seem to reflect his feelings in perspective.

Royal expert Tessa Dunlop analysed the show and came to the conclusion that the series did put Prince Harry’s “feelings of being spare in context.”

Harry wrote a memoir titled, Spare, in which he detailed the sort of treatment he received throughout his childhood.

The historian, writer and broadcaster noted to OK! Magazine that the Duke of Sussex was “not hugely prominent in this series” whereas Prince William is in focus.

Harry is shown as the “goofball” but William is shown as the “responsible” one.

“William is the linchpin here and he’s foregrounded,” Dunlop said. “He takes part in the investigation in the wake of Diana’s death involving the Metropolitan Police, he's interviewed for that, but Harry isn’t.”

She added that William is the one whom Charles is concerned with as there is “where most attention was focused” on William, who was a teenager with exams.

Meanwhile, “Harry was a little boy still at prep school and the idea that Harry lived in the shadows of William and in some ways The Crown reflects that.”

Dunlop surmised that “Harry felt a bit overcast because just like in real life, while they didn’t love Harry and William probably any differently, the institutional monarchy was more focused on William because he’s going to be king.”