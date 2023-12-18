Tom Cruise ‘very loved up’ in new romance with Elsina Khayrova

Tom Cruise made sure that it was a secret affair with no interruptions from the prying eyes

Tom Cruise seemingly pulled out all stops to woo his new Russian girlfriend Elsina Khayrova as they went on a high-end date on Friday.

The Mission Impossible actor, 61, reserved an entire floor at one of London’s most exclusive restaurants for his new lady, spending as much as £500 for dinner and some generous tip for the staff, per The Sun.

For their private date, Cruise made sure that it was a secret affair with no interruptions from the prying eyes.

Read More: Tom Cruise sparks romance rumours with Russian model: ‘Clearly a couple’

It is a really romantic spot for couples — and Tom and Elsina blended in perfectly,” a source told the outlet. “He had people on hand to ensure they could be whisked away if they were spotted but no one batted an eyelid.”

Khayrova, 36, who is the daughter of a prominent Russian MP Rinat Khayrov and ex-wife of a diamond-trading oligarch Dmitry Tsetkov, was first spotted with the actor earlier this month at a party in London’s Grosvenor Square.

“Since they’ve been in London, they have been going out and about without anyone noticing them,” the insider said. “Last week, they went on a secret date to Winter Wonderland so they could see the attractions.”

Read More: Tom Cruise keeps his eyes and wallet wide open, warns Russian socialite’s ex-husband

The source noted that Cruise seemed “very loved up” and was “hanging on every word Elsina was saying,” adding that they seemed “physically very close.”

“They were joined by his American security guard, who stepped in when a member of staff asked for a picture. She was dressed to the nines in a sparkly dress and black fur coat.”

Moreover, the Top Gun: Maverick star was “very generous and tipped the staff £100,” before the pair slipped out the side door into a waiting getaway car in the “smooth operation.”