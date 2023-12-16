Tom Cruise keeps his eyes and wallet wide open, warns Russian socialite’s ex-husband

Tom Cruise receives warning from Russian girlfriend's former husband amid dating rumours

Tom Cruise has recently been warned by his rumoured Russian girlfriend’s former husband over her expensive spending habits.



The Mission Impossible star sparked romance speculations after he was spotted getting cosy with socialite Elsina Khayrova at a party on Grosvenor Square in London earlier this month.

It is pertinent to mention that Elsina formerly tied the knot with diamond and and mining tycoon Dmitry Tsvetkov, while Cruise married to actresses Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes.

Given Cruise romantically involved with Elsina, her ex-husband Tsvetkov shared interesting insights about Top Gun actor’s new muse.

‘Irrespective of whoever she’s with, Tom Cruise or anybody else, they should be aware that she likes the finer things in life and has expensive and luxurious taste. Tom should keep his eyes and wallet wide open,” said Tsvetkov in an exclusive interview with Daily Mail.

For the unversed, Elsina and Tsvetkov, who were married for 11 years, tolerated a highly publicised lengthy divorce that took three years to be finalised.

During the divorce battle, the oligarch revealed his wealth fallen from £200 million to £50 million as a result of the marriage and divorce, while Elsina was presented with expensive clothes and handbags in the settlement.

Despite of their past, Tsvetkov shared he’s “happy for his former wife and wanted to “wish her all the best”.

As far as Cruise is concerned, Tsvetkov admitted, “Tom Cruise is my favourite actor, he’s one of the best I have ever seen. I have watched a lot of his movies.”