Travis Kelce uses Taylor Swift’s portrait as motivation before The Patriots game

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are each others support

Taylor Swift seems to stands as big support for Travis Kelce before any game.



Before facing the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, Kelce had a casual meeting with his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

The tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs was seen on camera entering the stadium and heading towards the changing area. When he joined the team, No. 87 looked dapper in an all-black attire and shades.

A photo of Swift from her 1989 World Tour is on the wall among pictures of other performers that played at the arena, and Kelce is seen walking past it in a social media video.

Kelce took a moment to glance at the picture, even though he avoided making eye contact.

In another time, the New Heights host changed into shorts and a T-shirt before heading onto the pitch for pregame warm-ups.

Kelce gave the Chiefs players and staff a pound as he passed by. The NFL player gave the photo a quick glance and a small smile as he approached it before returning to his zone.

Swift supported her boyfriend's Super Bowl-winning squad on Sunday by making her lucky number seven appearance.

Swift, 34, cheered for Kelce and the guys from the suites while staying warm in a grey Chiefs crewneck and a beanie emblazoned with the team's emblem.