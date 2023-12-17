Colin Jost sparks backlash for 'racist' joke about Beyoncé on SNL

file footage

Michael Che and Colin Jost on Saturday Night Live shared a series of jokes as part of the annual December tradition.



The banter continued as Jost wrote some cringe-worthy jokes for Che that seemed 'racist' to the audience.

Che read a joke that targeted Beyoncé: “Last month Beyoncé posted a photo on Instagram of herself in a chrome Versace dress and platinum blonde hair that many people online described as ‘too white.'”

He laughingly continued: “In fact, Beyoncé looked so white that I was finally attracted to her.”

Che also seemed to cross a line on this year’s live, as he welcomed “someone very special," he added, "who was last on this show, Season 3, 46 years ago.”

The comedian exclaimed: “Poet, author, activist… Please welcome Dr. Hattie Davis, ladies and gentlemen.”

When Scarlett Johansson appeared on screen, Jost went on with the script that read: “New York state now allows movie theaters to serve alcohol, which is how I’m finally able to enjoy my wife’s little art movies.”



It further intensified as Jost read: “I’m kidding, honey. I love all of your movies. And if you ask me, you’re an even better black widow than Coretta Scott King.”

The duo has often been in deep waters for cracking 'racist' jokes.

A user took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express disapproval of such humor, writing: "Michael Che and Colin Jost couldn’t write decent material if their lives depended on it. They write blatant racist jokes for Weekend Update and giggle while delivering them."