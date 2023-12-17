Nicki Minaj donates $50K to Toys for Tots, spreads holiday cheer

Nicki Minaj is bringing joy to less fortunate children nationwide.

During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Friday night, the Grammy-winning artist presented a symbolic pink check worth $50,000 to Toys for Tots, a program run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve.



Minaj shared, "Thank you to you guys for allowing me to do this on your show. It was something that meant a lot to me."

The mother-of-one then proceeded to make the exciting announcement, declaring her $50,000 donation to Toys for Tots.

"I would like to donate $50,000 to Toys for Tots because I love this organization. I love what it stands for.

It means the world to me, and God bless all the children in the world," Minaj said, emphasizing her deep appreciation for the charitable organization's mission."

Toys for Tots' N.Y.C. coordinator, Raul Pillco, expressed his gratitude, stating he was 'incredibly speechless.'

He emphasized the significance of Minaj's contribution, saying, "It means the absolute world to be able to give back to the New York City community and just for the children across the nation.

So, with somebody with such a superstar status like you, it means the absolute world."



