Cardi B blasts ex husband Offset hard after announcing split

Cardi B slams estranged husband Offset after seperation

Offset is taking severe heat from her estranged wife Cardi B after the rapper failed to keep it inside her a week after announcing separation.



The rapper accused her former spouse Offset of adultery after they split up and proceeded to social media to attack him.

“@OffsetYRN you a b-tch ass n––a …and trust me imma f–kin take it there !” she tweeted on Friday.

In response to claims that he cheated on her with Chrisean Rock, the WAP rapper hinted in a follow-up tweet that the real reason for their breakup would eventually surface.

“M–fukas will try you when you at ya lowest and your most vulnerable time.. you out here feeling yourself but trust me the tables turn,” she wrote in the tweet.

After hitting the two messages, Cardi, whose true name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, removed them after 30 minutes. But then she went on Instagram Live and kept bashing the Open It Up rapper.

“This motherf––ker really liked to play games with me when I’m at my most vulnerable time, when I’m not the most confident, he liked to play games with me, because he knows I’m not an easy girl,” Cardi said in a Live session.

The 31-year-old Hustlers actress also stressed that she's "really been sparing" her 32-year-old ex, but she didn't elaborate on the reason or the specifics.

“You really been f–king feeling yourself, you b-tch ass n—a, with your b*tch ass album and s––t, and you’ve really been f–king doing me dirty after so many f–king years that I motherf–king helped your a**, not even a f–king thank you did I get from your b-tch ass!” she exclaimed, seeming emotionally sad.

She said that she was "tired" of the turmoil as she concluded the video.

After six years of marriage, Cardi disclosed via Instagram Live a week ago that the two had divorced.

“I’ve been single for a minute now,” she said at the time. “I just don’t know how to tell the world.”