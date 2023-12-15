Prince Harry's real mission is to 'destroy monarchy', claims Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan takes a brutal dig at Prince Harry

Outspoken British TV presenter Piers Morgan has reignited feud with Prince Harry as he turned his guns on Meghan's husband again after the Duke's court victory in phone-hacking case.

Morgan, who has been vocal about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex since they stepped down as senior working royals in 2020 and moved to the US, lambasted Harry of a "hypocritical" approach to privacy.

The 58-year-old form Good Morning Britain presenter took a brutal dig at King Charles III's younger son Harry, saying: "The Prince's 'real mission' is to 'destroy monarchy.'

In his reaction to the Duke's court win against a UK media group, Morgan said: "I want to say this: Prince Harry's outrage at media intrusion into the private lives of the royal family is only matched by his own ruthless, greedy and hypocritical enthusiasm for doing it himself."

Slamming Harry's alleged plan to damage the reputation of the royal family, Morgan said: "He also says he's on a mission to reform the media when it's become clear his real mission, along with his wife, is to destroy the British monarchy."

The journalist accused Harry of attacking the royals for dollars, saying: "He talked today about the appalling behaviour of the press. But this is a guy who's repeatedly trashed his family in public for hundreds of millions of dollars, even as two of its most senior and respected members were dying - his grandparents."

While denying his involvement in phone-hacking, Morgan alleged Harry of showing no mercy to his own people: "As for him saying this is a good day for truth, the Duke has been repeatedly exposed in recent years as someone who wouldn't know the truth if it slapped him around his California-tanned face.

"He demands accountability for the press, but refuses to accept any for himself for smearing the Royal Family, his own family, as a bunch of callous racists without producing a shred of proof to support those disgraceful claims."



Morgan said: "The judge appears to have believed the evidence of Omid Scobie, who lied about me in his new book, and he lied about me in court, and the whole world now knows him to be a deluded fantasist."



Morgan's statement comes after a UK judge ruled on Friday that the Duke of Sussex was a victim of phone hacking by journalists working for Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), and awarded the royal £140,600 ($179,600) in damages.