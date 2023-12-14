Prince William, Kate Middleton to dine separately on Christmas Day: Here's why

Princess Kate won't be dining with her husband Prince William on Christmas Day

Prince William and Kate Middleton, who are set to join King Charles, Queen Camilla and other members of the royal family at Sandringham for Christmas, will eat breakfast separately as per royal tradition.

The royal family are all excited for their annual Christmas gathering at Sandringham, where they will come together for a Christmas lunch, but according to the Mirror men and women are split at breakfast.

Darren McGrady, former royal chef, have explained the ladies eat breakfast in their bedrooms while the men gather in the dining room two hours before they head to church. It is unclear why, but it means none of the royal couples will eat together.

The royal family will have their breakfast before attending St Mary Magdelene Church. On their return to the country residence, passed to King Charles III following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, pre-lunch drinks begin immediately.



Speaking in 2017, several years prior to the Queen Elizabeth's death, McGrady told the Daily Mail: "On Christmas Day, the ladies generally opt for a light breakfast of sliced fruit, half a grapefruit, toast and coffee delivered to their rooms – the Queen’s tray is delivered at exactly 9am.



"The male Royals, meanwhile, come downstairs to the dining room for a hearty breakfast at 8.30am with eggs, bacon and mushrooms, kippers and grilled kidneys, to set them up for the 11am church service at St Mary Magdalene. When they return, it’s straight into pre-lunch drinks."

The reason for the separate remains unclear. But one theory is that it allows the women more time to go their hair and makeup ahead of the much photographed church service.

While most royal couples will follow tradition this year, it is unclear if Harry and Meghan will be there.

However, there are speculations that The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, along with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, will be spending the festive season in the UK this year.