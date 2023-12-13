Queen Letizia doubles down her stance on ‘affair’ scandal in new outing

Queen Letizia of Spain weathered the storm that the ‘affair’ scandal has brought in her life as she stepped out for an engagement in Madrid on Tuesday.

The royal held a cheerful expression as she arrived to meet with board members of The Federation Against Drug Addiction (FAD), an association that Letizia is an honorary president for, via Daily Mail.

Letizia, who has been married to King Felipe since 2004, was dressed in a chic business attire, consisting of a sophisticated double breasted black wool Carolina Herrera coat featuring statement gold buttons.

Underneath the coat, she opted for silk black blouse from Sandro, paired with belted mid-length white tulle skirt from Adolfo Dominguez. For accessories, she wore pearl drop earrings and carried a black leather bag.

Previously, Letizia, Felipe, and their two daughters Leonor and Sofia released their family Christmas card, putting on a united front as they weather the storm as a family.

The appearance comes after Letizia’s ex-brother-in-law alleged that he had an affair with the Spanish Queen in the early years of her marriage with Felipe.

Del Burgo, 53, who is a Spanish/British entrepreneur, dated Letizia, 51, before she married King Felipe, 55, in 2004. The businessman then went on to marry Letizia’s sister, Telma, in 2012, divorcing her in 2014.