Queen Letizia of Spain brushes off affair allegations on outing with King Felipe

Queen Letizia of Spain was all smiles as she stepped out for the first time after bombshell claims made by her former brother-in-law.

The wife of King Felipe was accompanied by her husband as they attended the Annual Meeting of the Cervantes Institut in Madrid on Sunday, Dec. 3.

Her latest appearance comes after her ex-brother-in-law, Jamie Del Burgo claimed he had a relationship with Letizia, before he married his now ex-wife, her sister Telma.

Burgo also leaked a photo of the Queen, as she posed for a mirror selfie in a black pashmina, as a ‘proof’ of their romance.

He made the aforementioned claims in new book Letizia & I, written by journalist Jaime Peñafiel.

When approached for comment, a spokesperson for the Spanish Royal Family told FEMAIL, “We have no comment to make about this.”

The Spanish royal met with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and German professor Dieter Ingenschayv, looking immersed in a conversation in the photos.

For the outing, Letizia exuded elegance in a red outfit, featuring a long, two-breasted jacket, and a pair of wide-legged trousers.

Her dark locks fell on her shoulders, as she adorned her chic look with matching-color pointed shoes, and statement earring with ruby gem stones.

Meanwhile, Felipe looked dapper in a dingle-breasted two-piece shirt, co-ordinating with his wife by wearing a red tie.