Spanish Queen Letizia allegedly had an affair with ex brother-in-law

Jaime del Burgo married Queen Letizia’s sister, Telma, in 2012 and divorced her in 2014

Spanish royal family was hit with a crisis situation as Queen Letizia’s former brother-in-law Jaime del Burgo made affair allegations.

Del Burgo, 53, who is a Spanish/British entrepreneur, dated Letizia, 51, before she married King Felipe, 55, in 2004. The businessman then went on to marry Letizia’s sister, Telma, in 2012, divorcing her in 2014.

Letizia’s ex-brother-in-law made a contribution to a book titled Letizia y Yo (Letizia and I) by veteran Spanish journalist Jaime Peñafiel, which claimed that the Queen and del Burgo had an affair during the early years of her marriage with Felipe, via Daily Mail.

The book was reportedly heavy on hints but did not say anything specific about an affair after she married Felipe. However, del Burgo took to X, formerly Twitter, to share an undated mirror selfie of Letizia, in which he is draped in a back scarf and appears heavily pregnant.

He also typed out a message, supposedly sent to him by the Spanish Queen. “Love. I wear your pashmina. It’s like feeling you by my side. It takes care of me,” the text read. “It protects me. I count the hours until we see each other again. Love you. Get out of here. Yours.”

The entrepreneur claimed that he was planning to propose to Letizia in 2002 when she shared that she was dating an unnamed “diplomat.”

Del Burgo alleged that Letizia met him at a restaurant the night before her nuptials and asked that he “never leave” her.

However, he claimed Letizia ended their alleged relationship in 2011 when she called and announced they couldn’t “continue seeing each other.”

The Spanish royals have not yet responded to a request for comments by the press on the matter.