King Charles is growing ‘frustrated’ of both sons Prince Harry, Prince William

King Charles is having his patience tested with both sons as they seem to taking up most of the media space rather than focussing on his reign.

Royal author Omid Scobie revealed in his new bombshell book that there are tensions brewing between King Charles and his heir, William, while the ongoing rift with his younger son, Prince Harry.

In his book, Scobie suggested that the monarch has grown so ‘frustrated’ with his sons’ ‘media dominance’ that he does not take any steps to stop information leaks about William and Harry.

The king, 75, has been “known to turn a blind eye while aides leak details about his sons to the press,” wrote Scobie, adding that wife Queen Camilla, 76, was “also guilty of the same practices during her long-running campaign to rehabilitate her own image.”

An insider quoted by In Touch magazine reveals that Charles and William are in “a private war of one-upmanship and won’t ever see eye-to-eye on much else.”

Meanwhile Prince Harry is embroiled in a feud with his father following the explosive Netflix docuseries with his wife, Meghan Markle and more so his bombshell memoir, Spare.

While the relationship beginning to thaw between Charles and Harry, after they shared a warm phone call over on the monarch’s 75th birthday, a new drama with Omid Scobie's Endgame caused the rift to deepen.