Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned of 'catastrophic' future

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned of 'catastrophic' consequences

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who stepped down from their senior royal roles back in 2022, have been warned of facing catastrophic outcomes if the couple loses their royal titles.

Reports suggested that Harry and Meghan might be stripped off their titles after making a series of controversial statements against the royal family.

Speaking about the recent speculations, entertainment expert Mark Boardman told the Daily Express that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should brace themselves to face the horrible results.

He said, "The financial impact of losing royal titles for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would be catastrophic for the Sussexes and an irreversible, significant turning point resulting in potentially huge consequences."

The expert claimed that the couple would lose their "income, position, and power, and even a loss of access to their primary income sources, including commercial deals."

Mark said that Harry and Meghan's growing rift with their family will affect their partnership with Netflix "which is tied to their personal brand and public image."

While talking about the former Suit actress, the royal expert shared, "Her popularity in the US is more likely influenced by factors beyond royal titles, such as her individual achievements and personal qualities."

However, Mark said that the royal family rift would make headlines which will portray Meghan in a bad light.