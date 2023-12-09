Prince Harry scrambles to save face amid conflicting accounts in UK court

file footage

Prince Harry’s recent court statement has raised questions of credibility in the wake of resurfaced letter of the late Queen in which she demanded “effective security” for the Sussexes.



The Duke of Sussex insisted in a written statement in the UK court that he and Meghan Markle were “forced to leave” the royal family nearly four years ago, which resulted in their security being stripped off.

The Spare author is currently disputing Home Office’s decision to withdraw publicly-funded security from the former royals when they stepped down from their royal positions in 2020.

In letters exchange between the late monarch’s secretary Sir Edward Young and then-cabinet secretary shown in court, King Charles’ mother deemed it “imperative” that her grandson is provided with security due to his public profile by virtue of being born a royal.

Meanwhile, the Invictus Games mogul submitted a written statement in court earlier this week, which read: "It was with great sadness to both of us that my wife and I felt forced to step back from this role and leave the country in 2020.

"The UK is my home. The UK is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home as much as where they live at the moment in the United States.”

His latest statement also differed from that of one Harry and Meghan released to announce their exit from the Royal Family.

The pair shared at the time they have “chosen to make a transition” beyond the horizons of the Firm.

"We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen,” the 2020 statement read.