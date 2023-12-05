Prince Harry's UK court battle may overshadow royal family's Christmas

Prince Harry's return to the UK court battle may overshadow royal family's Christmas celebrations

King Charles' younger son Prince Harry has returned to the court battle on Tuesday, challenging the British government’s decision to strip him of his security detail.



The Duke of Sussex has made a High Court challenge against the Home Office over his security protection when visiting the UK. He wants to overturn a ruling that saw his security status downgraded after he stopped being a "working royal".

Prince Harry's lawyers, at the start of a three-day hearing in London, argued there has been unfairness in how the decision was made. The Home Office said his security will be decided on a case-by-case basis.



Harry was reportedly not in court on Tuesday but his lawyer, Shaheed Fatima, said the decision was "unlawful and unfair".

The Duke of Sussex's court battle for security in the UK has sparked speculations about his future plans, with some believing that the Duke has decided to return to his homeland.

Few others think that Harry, who alleged the royal family during his last appearance in the London court, may add to worries of the royal family with his legal battle. While some are cling to the fact that Harry's return to the UK court battle may overshadow royal family's Christmas celebrations.

The royal family traditionally spends Christmas and New Year at Sandringham House. The Queen's country estate in Norfolk.

During the sixties, when the Queen's children were small, many Christmases were celebrated at Windsor Castle, where the royal family spends Easter. But since 1988, when the castle was being rewired, royal Christmases returned to Sandringham.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to be keen to build bridges with King Charles after the father-son-duo shared a "warm" phone call for the Monarch's 75th birthday in November, which was said to be "polite". The chat even saw the King even "exchange awkward pleasantries" with Harry's wife Meghan Markle .

It's also being speculated that Harry and Meghan won't decline an invitation to spend time with the King. However, latest development and has dashed the hope of their reunion with the royal family.