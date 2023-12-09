Rihanna will ‘100 percent’ stand by A$AP Rocky amid fears of prison sentence

Rihanna 'totally believes' believes A$AP Rocky is innocent amid his trial

Rihanna is trying her best to keep it together amid fears that her partner and baby daddy, A$AP Rocky may face prison sentence of nearly a decade.

The Fashion Killa rapper, 35, is reportedly set to stand after prosecutors revealed never-before-seen surveillance in his ongoing case filed by his former friend, A$AP Relli.

Now, the Fenty Beauty founder is terrified of the consequences despite fully believing her beau is innocent.

“She’s trying to stay calm and listen to the lawyers promising they’ll keep him out of jail,” insiders told Life & Style. “But it’s pretty hard when everyone promised this wouldn’t even go to trial and look how that went.”

The source explained, “If the worst happens and they throw the book at him, she’ll be raising her two kids alone.”

The nine-time Grammy winner and Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, welcomed their first son, RZA, in May 2022 and welcomed Riot Rose in August this year.

The Umbrella singer is doing all she can to strengthen his case as she “totally believes he’s innocent.” The insider said that RiRi will “stand by him 100 percent.”

Rocky has been accused of firing a semi-automatic handgun at his former friend and plaintiff A$AP Relli after a heated discussion in 2021.