Meghan Markle’s ex-pal Jessica Mulroney subtly snubs her amid race row

Meghan Markle’s former bestie Jessica Mulroney appeared to have snubbed the duchess with a cryptic message she posted online.

Mulroney, 43, took to her Instagram Story to share a video by @WomennSoul who was sending out a strong message about genuine friends and looking at both sides of the story, via Page Six.

“Anybody who believes lies about you, before even hearing your side of the story, was already looking for a way to be against you,” the woman said in the video.

She then asked, “Do I need to say that one more time?”

The former Suits actress and Mulroney were best friends before Meghan married into the royal family.

Although, Mulroney, who worked as Meghan’s stylist during Suits, attended the Duchess of Sussex’s 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, during which her daughter, Ivy, was a bridesmaid, while her twin sons, John and Brian, were page boys.

The IG post comes amid the race row that is currently affecting Meghan and Prince Harry, after Omid Scobie’s book revealed the names of the two racist royals to be King Charles and Kate Middleton.